First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 265,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,908 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 179,043 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at about $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

