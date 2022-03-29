TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up to $192.70

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.70, but opened at $201.90. TopBuild shares last traded at $201.24, with a volume of 1,905 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $34,365,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

