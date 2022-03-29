McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $9,024,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,518,000.

NASDAQ MLAIU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

