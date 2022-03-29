VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. VK has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

VK Company Limited develops and operates a services ecosystem for online tasks in Russia and internationally. Its projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, food and delivery, transport, productivity, devices, media projects and entertainment, content creation, social services, health, messengers, information and search, and ecosystem services.

