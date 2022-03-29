VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. VK has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.
About VK (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VK (MLRYY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for VK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.