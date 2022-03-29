FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 835,361 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.