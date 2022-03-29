FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 835,361 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $10.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
