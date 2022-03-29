Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02), with a volume of 5089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.69.
Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)
