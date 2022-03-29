MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 10%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares rose 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 17,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,349,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
