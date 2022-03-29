Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 99,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

