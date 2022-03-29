51,373 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHV traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,167. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

