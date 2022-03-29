Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Frontdoor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Frontdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the period.

Frontdoor stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Frontdoor has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.