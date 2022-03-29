Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.