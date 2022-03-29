143,650 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 143,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,433,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,618. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

