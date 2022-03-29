First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,547. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

