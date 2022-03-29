MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

MDB stock traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,669. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MongoDB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

