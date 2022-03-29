Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 5,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 446,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 3,607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

