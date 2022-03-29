Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $41.02. 9,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,623,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Specifically, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

