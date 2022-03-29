First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $472.59. 7,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,970. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $474.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

