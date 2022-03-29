iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 335,951 shares.The stock last traded at $161.51 and had previously closed at $160.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

