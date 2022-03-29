DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 2,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

