First Quadrant L P CA Has $584,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 118,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

