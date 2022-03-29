iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.94

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.47, with a volume of 260228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

