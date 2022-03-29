iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.94

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.47, with a volume of 260228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
