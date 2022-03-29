Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,307. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

