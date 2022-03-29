Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 37.2% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ERH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 6,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,103. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

