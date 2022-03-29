$185.47 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will post $185.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 51,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

