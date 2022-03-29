Anchor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,220.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $6,220.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00107518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

