Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.67.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NYSE:WAT traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $326.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,136. Waters has a 12-month low of $278.29 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
