Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:SDE traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$9.56.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

