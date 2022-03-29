First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 44,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

