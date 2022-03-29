First Quadrant L P CA Takes $1.45 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 170,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.44 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.87.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

