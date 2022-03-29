First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,567 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VNQ traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. 275,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

