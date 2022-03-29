First Quadrant L P CA Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $59,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.04. 11,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

