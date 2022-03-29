Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $816.12 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $816.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $433.00 or 0.00910847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,503,336 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

