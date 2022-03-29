American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,979. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

