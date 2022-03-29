BNP Paribas Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Underperform

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 166,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,989. Oracle has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,360,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,336,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.