Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $477.00 to $541.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $491.33 and last traded at $487.12, with a volume of 19335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.79.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.05.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

