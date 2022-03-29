Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

