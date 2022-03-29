Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Update

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RIGMF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.18.
Ridgestone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
