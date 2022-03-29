Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.
Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quarterhill (QTRHF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.