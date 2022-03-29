Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTRHF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.