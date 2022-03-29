Raymond James Increases Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE PDS traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 5,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

