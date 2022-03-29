Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.52.

PD stock traded up C$2.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$87.84. 40,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,612. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,369,596.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

