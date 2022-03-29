PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.75 at Scotiabank

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 236.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRV.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

