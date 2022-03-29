NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.21. 30,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,546. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.