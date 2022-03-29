Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 17,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,314. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

