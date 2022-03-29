Brokerages Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Price Target at GBX 2,270

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

Several research firms recently commented on RAT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

RAT stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,814 ($23.76). 70,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,496. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,756.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.76. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,090 ($27.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

