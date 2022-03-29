Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,780 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 260,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

