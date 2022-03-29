BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and $41.19 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.81 or 0.07155791 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.88 or 0.99932975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

