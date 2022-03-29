Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 175,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

