NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Copart by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

