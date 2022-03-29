NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,804 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

