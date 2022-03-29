Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock worth $4,072,792. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

